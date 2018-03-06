Supervisors Delay Decision on Mercer Fraser Cannabis Products Manufacturing Facility

Two Rivers Tribune

The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors has postponed voting on Mercer Fraser’s proposal to re-zone and obtain a special permit to operate a cannabis products manufacturing facility in Willow Creek near Big Rock.

The topic was set to be heard by the Supervisors on February 6, but they chose to table the item until Tuesday, March 6. It has since been postponed again, this time without a definitive date set.

“After I heard from the school district and tribe, I went back to the staff and said it’s not ready to come to the board for a vote,” Humboldt County Fifth District Supervisor and Board Chairman Ryan Sundberg said. “There needs to be more outreach. I want everybody to know what’s going on and have all of the facts.”

Sundberg said there is a lot of misinformation circulating about the proposed facility. Humboldt County Planning Department staff contacted stakeholders last week to schedule meetings.

More than a year ago Klamath-Trinity Joint Unified School District Superintendent Jon Ray wrote a letter opposing the re-zoning from Highway Commercial property to Heavy Industrial Property and the operation of a cannabis products manufacturing facility. The school district sent another letter on February 13 expressing deep opposition. Another letter was delivered to Supervisors on Monday, March 5 via email and Ray intends to personally deliver the letter, on the record during public comment, to the board on Tuesday, March 6.

Although the item is not on the agenda for discussion or decision, Ray said the district’s message is urgent—the Mercer Fraser property set to be re-zoned is a mere 56 feet from the Trinity Valley Elementary School property line.

“In sum…the District believes that MCMP’s (the parent company that owns Mercer Fraser) premises would, in fact, be subject to the 600-foot setback requirement, and considering the premises would be located only 56 feet from TVES, it would be unlawful to allow MCMP to operate at the current proposed location,” the school district’s letter states.

The Control, Regulate, and Tax Adult Use of Marijuana Act of California prohibits marijuana businesses from being located within 600 feet of schools, day cares, or youth centers. The law further defines commercial cannabis activity as the cultivation, possession, manufacture, distribution, processing, storing, laboratory testing, packaging, labeling, transportation, delivery or sale of cannabis and cannabis products.

“Thus, the conclusion quoted above (by the county) that “the setback requirement does not extend to commercial cannabis manufacturing” is incorrect,” the letter states.

“Trinity Valley Elementary School’s property is approximately 1,270 feet from the proposed location. The 600 foot setback requirement from schools, school bus stops, churches, etc. that applies to commercial cannabis cultivation does not apply to this project because 10 it does not include cultivation; and 20 the setback requirement does not extend to commercial cannabis manufacturing,” the planning department’s document reads.

The school disagrees and interprets the law to read differently measuring the distance from property line to property line at 56 feet.

Similar disagreements have come from the community in regards to distance from a drinking water source and a potential threat to the Trinity River, which is in close proximity to the property.

“Zoning changes that allow heavy industrial operations have the potential to adversely affect the domestic drinking water supply for approximately 5,000 residents of the Hoopa Valley Indian Reservation and therefore should be denied,” wrote the Hoopa Valley Tribe in a letter dated February 18, 2018. “HVT also asserts that the activities proposed by Mercer Fraser Company on the parcel do not provide adequate control or mitigation measures for this project, and therefore have the potential to cause irreparable damage to the HVT’s source drinking water, salmon fisheries, and cultural resources.”

Sundberg said he hopes to work out these issues before the matter comes before the board for a vote.