In Loving Memory: James Robert Mitchell

James Robert Mitchell (Jimmy) was born on March 18, 1965 and passed away unexpectedly on March 1, 2018. Jimmy grew up in the Hoopa Valley and was proud to be a Hoopa Tribal member. He attended Hoopa High School and played football and baseball. He graduated from Hoopa High 1983. He lived almost his entire life in Hoopa except for a time he spent in Washington.

He had a good heart and would always try to help people to the best of his ability. He is preceded in death by his parents Thelma and Gary Mitchell, his sister, Lisa Mitchell; nephew Peter Stewart and grandparents Peter and Grace Masten. He is survived by his two daughters Miracle Love Mitchell and her husband Victor Villalba and Hope Valentine Mitchell-Risling and fiancée Joseph Lambert, of Centralia, Washington and son Chase Fullerton of Willow Creek, CA; Grandchildren; Alfonso, Nina Bella, Little Victor, Anthony and Ayana; Brother Richard Stewart and sister Brenda Swenson; Nephews Gary, Milton, Gordon, Keenan and Richie Stewart, Mike Logan, Gary Blacksmith, Aiden, Vincent, Michael Mitchell-Ammon and KC Canez; Nieces Angelina Swenson and Samantha Mitchell-Ammon.

A viewing will be held at Paul’s Chapel in Arcata on Saturday, March 10, 2018 from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. with a memorial service on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at the Baptist Church in Hoopa at 1:00 p.m. A reception will follow at the American Legion Hall in Hoopa.