Health Front: Daily Aspirin Concerns, Omega 3 & Cancer Prevention

By DR. JERRY DeCAPUA, Two Rivers Tribune contributing writer

• For people who have both type 2 diabetes and heart failure, new research offers a mixed message on taking a daily low-dose aspirin. The study did acknowledge that a daily aspirin can reduce heart failure-related hospitalization and death in people. However, it also found that a daily aspirin raises their risk for nonfatal heart attack and stroke.

Research findings are from studies on 12,000 residents of the United Kingdom, 55 and older. They all had diabetes and heart failure, but no history of heart attack, stroke or heart arrhythmia.

During a five-year span, those who took a low-dose aspirin a day were 10 percent less likely to have been hospitalized or to have died than those who did not. But they were 50 percent more likely to have a nonfatal heart attack or stroke.

Aspirin is a blood thinner that reduces the risk for blood clots. Both heart failure and diabetes increase the risk for blood clots that can lead to stroke or heart attack. Recently, some studies have been suggesting that aspirin might be harmful for people with heart failure.

Findings of Dr. Charbel Abi Khalil’s research team are being presented this week to the meeting of the American College of Cardiologists in Orlando, FL. Professor Abi Khalil said his team was surprised to find that taking a low dose aspirin increased the risk for nonfatal heart attack and stroke among study participants, reports webmd.com. The web site goes on to disclaim that “research should be considered preliminary because it has not been subjected to scrutiny.”

• Every expert in the field of cancer research agrees that inflammation drives cancers. Probably the best marker for inflammation in the body is the AA/EPA ratio. AA refers to arachidonic acid which contributes to inflammatory hormones developing cancer. EPA on the other hand is an essential fatty acid named eicosapentaenoic acid which exhibits anti-inflammation and anti-cancer forming activity.

To have an impact on reducing inflammation in the body you need a higher amount of EPA over AA. Because low grade, under-the-radar, systemic inflammation damages body repair and health, it shortens life expectancy.

Common sense (and a little understanding of the biochemistry of inflammation) says that if you reduce inflammation (determined by your AA/EPA ratio), then your likelihood of living longer is greatly enhanced.

The Japanese have one of the lowest rates of prostate cancer incidence in the world. In fact, their rate of prostate cancer incidence is about 10 times lower than that of the U.S. More importantly, the mortality from slow growing prostate cancer is 5 times less in Japan than it is in the U.S.

Japanese and American diets differ greatly. Japanese men eat more fish and benefit from its high EPA content. EPAs and DHAs are components of Omega 3s. Most Omega 3s come from fish oil. Some limited amounts can be found in flaxseed, borage and plant seeds. The highest sources of the anti-inflammatory EPAs come from fish oils like salmon, krill, cod and calamari.

Dozens of research studies have been done concluding that Omega 3s regulate and modulate tumor cell growth. If you cannot get a diet similar to Japanese fishermen, or lack a diet with high fish content, then one would benefit to be taking high supplements of Omega 3s with DHAs and EPAs.

• At least 20 percent of people with health insurance on the independent market in California will drop their coverage next year because they won’t face a tax penalty, a survey predicted. The study by Harvard Medical School researchers suggested that 378,000 fewer consumers in California will have insurance in 2019 when the Internal Revenue Service will no longer assess a tax penalty on the uninsured.

The random survey of 3,010 adults was conducted in California last year to measure the impact of the federal tax reform law that does away with the affordable Care Act’s individual mandate. The growing number of people without insurance will affect a hospital’s ability to be reimbursed for lengthy care or more expensive life saving procedures. The law change could also increase bankruptcies among families due to overwhelming medical bills.