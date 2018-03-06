Abalone Crisis in California

A shrinking supply of abalone shells affects California tribes. Climate change and overfishing have pushed the prized mollusk to perilously low numbers in California. A toxic algae bloom in 2011 and an unusual mass of warm water the following year caused a massive depletion of kelp forests, the principal food source for several coastal species, including abalone. And the kelp that survived faced a greater threat: purple urchins. After their primary predator fell victim to a viral disease, the urchins ate everything in sight, including about 90 percent of the kelp, resulting in today’s “urchin barrens.” McKay said that, when he dives, it’s like walking across purple carpets of urchins./Photo by Athena Maguire, California Department of Fish and Wildlife.