Body Found at Residence in Hoopa

TWO RIVERS TRIBUNE

A 52-year-old man’s body was found deceased today (Thursday, December 28) at a residence on Hostler Creek Road in Hoopa. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office said they received the report around 11:25 a.m. this morning. There are presently two Humboldt County Sheriff’s Deputies onsite as well as several Hoopa Valley Tribal Police Officers. HCSO Public Information Officer Samantha Karges said there is no indication of foul play at this time and the Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate. HCSO will release more information as it becomes available.