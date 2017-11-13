Heavy Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Presence in Hoopa, One Arrested

Press Release, Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office

On Monday, November 13, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office did a maximum enforcement day regarding the recent armed robberies on Bair Rd, and Bald Hill Rd. Deputies spent time in the Hoopa area attempting to identify possible armed robbery suspects.

This included completing probation searches and attempting to locate wanted persons. During the course of this operation deputies contacted Harvey Robert Crews Jr., at his Moon Lane home. Crews had an active warrant and was found hiding inside the residence.

While taking Crews into custody deputies saw drug paraphernalia, several AR-15 type rifles, and high capacity magazines. A search warrant was obtained for the residence and the it was later determined one of the rifles had been converted to fully automatic.

Crews was booked into the Humboldt County Correctional Facility on the weapons violations listed below, and the warrant.

The Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the armed robberies and is asking for help from the public. Please call 445-7251 if you have any information regarding the armed robberies.

Charges: 23910 PC Possession of firearm with serial number removed 30605 (A) PC Possession of assault weapon 32210 PC Possession of high capacity magazine 33210 PC Possession of short barrel rifle 11364 HS Possession of drug paraphernalia.

