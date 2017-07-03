Body Discovered at Young’s Bar on the Klamath River

TWO RIVERS TRIBUNE

On Friday, June 30 around 4:40 p.m. the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office received a report that an adult male’s body was discovered by a fisherman near Young’s Bar on the Klamath River. This is the second body to be located near Young’s Bar during the month of June.

Young’s Bar is located northwest of Weitchpec on Highway 169.

The fisherman said at first glance he thought the mass he saw floating in the river was a piece of drift wood, but upon second pass, noticed that it was a human body. The fisherman pulled the body onto his boat and went to shore to seek help.

Acting Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Lieutenant Dennis Young said a deputy responded and reported that the body was still partially clothed and appeared to be bloated and bruised indicating it had been in the river for a while. Young said foul play is not suspected at this time, but an investigation is underway.

The body has been identified as a male resident of Arizona, however the coroner’s office is withholding the name and age of the man pending notification of next of kin.

An autopsy is scheduled for this coming Wednesday, July 5.

Young said the Sheriff’s Office is working with the California Highway Patrol to investigate whether or not the man was associated with the vehicle found submerged in the Trinity River between Hoopa and Weitchpec last week. Young said it is too soon to speculate that the two incidents are related. More information will be provided when it becomes available.