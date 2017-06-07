Willow Creek Man Still Missing

PRESS RELEASE, Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office

On Wednesday May 24, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office received a missing person report from the mother of 26-year-old Joseph Barriga-Crawford of Willow Creek.

Barriga-Crawford reportedly left his home on Tuesday, May 23 at approximately 5 p.m. after an argument with a family member. A short time later, he was seen sitting next to Highway 299 near the Rite Spot Trailer Park, east of Willow Creek.

Deputies responded and searched the immediate area but were unable to locate Barriga-Crawford who did not return home and has not been seen since. His actual direction of travel is unknown, making search efforts of the rugged wooded area difficult.

Barriga-Crawford is diagnosed with manic depression and bi-polar disorders. Barriga-Crawford is described as being six feet tall and weighing 195 pounds. He has blue eyes and short brown hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue T-shirt, black shoes and a red hat.

On Sunday May 28, a family member found a pair of socks on U.S. Forest Service land north of the Friday Ridge Road. The socks may have belonged to Barriga-Crawford. Deputies responded to the area, along with a CHP airplane and the area was searched.

On Wednesday, May 31, a larger scale search of the area was initiated by members of the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office and the Sheriff’s Posse Search and Rescue team. Two California certified search and rescue dog teams are also assisting in the search efforts. As of Monday, the Sheriff’s Office had followed up on two leads, with neither resulting in location of Barriga-Crawford.

Anyone with information regarding Joseph’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office.