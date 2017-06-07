U.S. Flag Flipped Upside Down At Willow Creek Cemetery

VFW Battles Vandalism

By ALLIE HOSTLER, Two Rivers Tribune

Everything went smoothly at the annual Memorial Day ceremony at the Willow Creek Veteran’s Cemetery on Monday morning. It was in the early afternoon a local couple noticed the flag had been lowered, hung upside down then hoisted back up to the top of the flag pole.

Willow Creek Veterans of Foreign War (VFW) Commander Dusty Napier said she was alerted to the problem yesterday when News Channel 3 posted a brief comment about the incident on their Facebook page.

“When we left at 11 a.m., the flag was at half-staff, right side up,” Napier said. “A community member was here yesterday and reset the flag. Later the same day, it was flipped over again.”

Napier removed the flag from the cemetery all together on Monday morning and went back Monday afternoon to measure the cemetery so she could start the process of building a fence.

“Somebody came back and removed the line (string) from the flagpole. I hooked it back up,” Napier said.

Napier said she heard the culprit is a juvenile, but that has not been confirmed.

“When I think about an adult doing this, I think about somebody who has no respect for veterans,” Napier said. “When I think about it being a kid—if it was a kid—I think about where we are going in the world to have failed to teach them about respect for our community.”

The VFW has dealt with more than its share of theft and vandalism. Headstones have been stolen from gravesites, as well as grave decorations. A large picture of Bigfoot was carved into a cedar tree at the cemetery and people have used the area to dump garbage, walk dogs and do weird things, like using the tool shed to do “really weird things.” They removed the shed. The VFW has also had several items stolen from their building at Veteran’s Park.

“When I saw the photos, I thought to myself, “Are you kidding me?!,’” Napier said. “It’s the last straw.”

After the fencing estimate is completed, Napier plans to launch a YouCaring online fundraiser to help fence the property and improve security measures.

It is not uncommon to see flags hoisted upside down, but it is against the United States Code to do so unless it’s a signal of dire distress in instances of extreme danger to life or property.

The interpretation of “extreme danger to life or property” is up for interpretation on Channel 3’s Facebook page where dozens of people chimed in to offer their opinion on respect for the flag. Turns out reasonable people do disagree on what constitutes “extreme danger and respect”.

As for the U.S. Flag Code; it says the flag should never be worn as clothing, or printed on paper plates, napkins or anything disposable. There are dozens of rules and protocol pertaining to the flag, many of which appear to be falling by the wayside in American society.