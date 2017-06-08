Mailed Meth Busted At Hoopa Post Office

One Arrest, Additional Arrests Anticipated

PRESS RELEASE, Humboldt County Drug Task Force

On June 1, at about 1 p.m. special agents with the Humboldt County Drug Task Force with assistance from United States Postal Inspectors arrested 22-year-old Qiday Powell at the Post Office in Hoopa. She was arrested for possession of a controlled substance for sale.

Earlier in the week special agents became aware of a suspicious package being sent via the U.S. Postal Service with the final destination of the package being the Hoopa Post Office. The package was addressed to a local resident with a Post Office Box. Based on the suspicious nature of the package a narcotics detection K-9 was asked to investigate. The K-9 alerted to the odor of a narcotic in the package.

Special agents wrote a search warrant for the package and met with postal inspectors in Hoopa, who brought the package with them for delivery. At around 1 p.m. Qiday entered the Post Office and said she was there to pick up the package.

Qiday signed for the package and it was handed to her, at which time special agents detained her. A search of the package revealed one pound of methamphetamine.

This investigation is ongoing and future arrests are anticipated. Anyone with information related to this investigation or other narcotics related crimes are encouraged to call the Humboldt County Drug Task Force at (707) 444-8095 or the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at (707) 268-2539.