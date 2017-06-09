In Loving Memory: KARRIE LYNNE KANE-BALDY

Karrie Lynne Kane-Baldy, age 57, was ushered into the presence of the heavenly father on May 25th, 2017, surrounded by her family. Karrie was born to the late Alfred “Carlson” and Carmen Kane of Hoopa, CA on March 7, 1960. She was also a member of the Hoopa Valley Tribe. Karrie loved camping, caring for her house plants, caring for her beautiful flowers, decorating homes, and most of all caring for people. She especially enjoyed caring for and spending time with her late father, late Auntie Corene and her late cousin Ralph, or Ralficky” as she called him. Her caring and loving heart was felt by many. She leaves behind her husband of 15 years Lyle Baldy Sr., her mother Carmen Kane, her son Carlson “Jamie” Kane and family, daughters Stacy Branson, April McNally and Kelly McNally and family. Her grandchildren Jadin, Halley, Janie, Austin, Allison, McKenzie, Christopher, Kayla, Isabella, Gracey, Terrance and Samuel. She is also survived by her sisters Kim Ferris, Kathy Kane, Karla McCovey, Kamala “Beanie” Mendoza and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father Alred “Carlson” Kane, her sister Kelly Kane, her Aunt Corene Miguelena, and Cousin Ralph Miguelena, Graveside services for Karrie will be announced at a later date.