By JANICE NIXON, Kim Yerton Memorial Library

Photos by KAREN KYLE

The Hoopa Kim Yerton Memorial Library hosted their 16th Annual Chalk it up for Books on Saturday, June 3.

Each year, the library lends its sidewalk to community artists who are commissioned by sponsors who purchase space on the sidewalk. The library raised $910 this year. The money will be used to purchase items that are not included in their annual budget; books, craft supplies and more.

The annual fundraiser makes it possible for the library to continue offering enriching activities.

Many volunteers came together to make this event happen. Special thanks to the Friends of the Kim Yerton Memorial Hoopa Branch Library, Hoopa AmeriCorps TCCC program, the artists, Richard Parish, Carleana & Leanne Estrada, Sherilyn Latham, Kayla Salinas, Bonnie Roberts, Errol Rhodes, Russell Ortega, Skylar Monroe, Seeley Spott, Brittany Pena, Johnnie Rangell, Chwakin Latham, Taushona Moon, Josephine Mcintire, Trisha White, and Kevin Latham, Buddy’s Auto Center, Lucky Bear Casino, Coast Central Credit Union, Janice Yerton, K’ima:w Medical Center, Harper Ford Motors, Hoopa Tribal Education, Tom’s Trash, KIDE FM, Pizza Factory, Senior Nutrition, George & Janice Nixon III’s family, United States Post Office, Bald Hills Association, Kyle Family, Sanders-Raigosa Family, Carol Rutledge, Vicki Burnett, Willow Creek Pharmacy, and the KTTA(Klamath-Trinity Teachers Association.)



In addition, Local Author Ellen Lee Davidson donated books to families in attendance of her performance and donated her honorarium to the library in the amount of $200. This money was used to purchase craft supplies for the 2017 Summer Reading Club. The summer reading club will kick off on July 5 at 2 p.m. with a story and craft hour.