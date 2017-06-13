Body of Missing Willow Creek Man Found in Trinity River

PREVIOUS

TWO RIVERS TRIBUNE

On Friday, June 9, a report of a body floating in the Trinity River near a bridge in Willow Creek was made around 9:30 a.m.

Law enforcement arrived on the scene and spotted the deceased person moving quickly downstream.

Visibility was momentarily lost, but the body was recovered downstream near River Bend Road.

Later the same day family members identified the body as that of Joseph Barriga-Crawford, the 26-year-old Willow Creek man who was last seen on May 23.

Barriga-Crawford reportedly left his home on Tuesday, May 23 at approximately 5 p.m. after an argument with a family member. A short time later, he was seen sitting next to Highway 299 near the Rite Spot Trailer Park, east of Willow Creek.