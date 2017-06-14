Body Found in the Klamath River

By Allie Hostler, Two Rivers Tribune

On Tuesday evening, June 13, around 10:30 p.m. the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a body was discovered floating in the Klamath River.

Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a remote area approximately 10 miles west of Weitchpec near Young’s Bar. Upon arrival, deputies sought the help of a civilian boat which assisted with retrieving the body.

The Humboldt County Coroner’s Office has identified the body as a 61-year-old male from the Willow Creek area. The name is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

HCSO Public information officer, Stacey Hansen said the incident is under investigation, but foul play is not suspected.