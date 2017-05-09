VOICES: Women’s Wellness Gathering Thank YOu

Dear Two Rivers Tribune,

Thank you to all our local and regional collaborating partners who made the 15th Annual Native Women and Girls Wellness Gathering a great success. More than 50 women of all ages attended this annual event entitled “The Sacredness of Motherhood”. Presenters shared information about what makes a healthy pregnancy and childhood, and growing, cooking and preparing healthy foods. Networking and educational presentations on health and wellness included, pain management, massage, essential oils, reflexology, gardening, Tai Chi, Hands Are For Healing Quilting, domestic violence, and diabetes prevention and disease management. This event was co-sponsored by the Native Women’s Health and Wellness Alliance, Hoopa Valley Tribal TANF Program, CRIHB/ACORNS, UIHS, Klamath-Trinity Resource Conservation District, North Coast Community Garden Collaborative, N.C.I.D.C., Indigenous Youth Foundation, Humboldt County Health Education Department, Humboldt County UC Cooperative Extension Program and K’ima:w Medical Center.



Norma McAdams

Hoopa