VOICES: Teens Talk About Tobacco Use

Dear Two Rivers Tribune,

I am writing this letter because I want to share some information with you. I’m a member of the Teen Advisory Group (TAG) for United Indian Health Services (UIHS). In this youth program, we learn about tobacco and how to stop and prevent inappropriate use. This issue is not only important to me, but to many others because it destroys lives.

But not all tobacco is bad. Traditional tobacco that is used for only traditional purposes is perfectly fine to use because it has no deadly chemicals. Tobacco in cigarettes is what’s bad for you. It is the leading cause of premature death in the U.S. and it is 100 percent preventable. It also causes many types of cancers, addictions, and other health problems.

I’m not going to ask anyone to change their ways, I just want people to know the facts. As for those who do want to change this, they can contact their doctor or stop by UIHS for more information. It’s important to make a change against this because it not only affects you, but everyone around you too.

If at least one person is moved by this letter then I have done enough to make a change for the better.

Eleni Corcovelos

Member of United Indian Health Services

Teen Advisory Group