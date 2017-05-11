VOICES: Maori Healing Techniques Brought to River People

Healing Hands

By Monique Sonoquie

It has been the most rewarding experience of my life to host the Maori Healers for several years. Not only do I get to learn and receive healing, I am able to share the healing opportunity with others. The more of us who are healthy—free of the emotional and physical pains and traumas, including historical trauma—the more we are all free.

I believe the Maori Healing methods are the closest methods to our own on this continent and we can learn from them, eventually finding our own Traditional Healing methods.

We have been hosting these events through the non-profit, The Indigenous Youth Foundation assisted by small grants and fundraising. Funds are raised so that community members can freely come for a healing. Nobody is turned away. Elders, children—everyone is welcome to learn from the Maori Healers. All we ask is for gifts and offerings for the Healers, as they have traveled a long way to bring their Traditional Healing to us.

Knowing and sponsoring the Maori Healers has been my pleasure, my purpose and my honor.

Question and Answer with Maori Healer Atarangi Muru

Q: Where are you from?

A:My mountain is Whangatautia. My river is Te Awa Roa O Wainui. My tribal home is Roma Marae, the main whare (house) is called Te Ohaki and the whare kai (kitchen/dinning room) is called Maru-a-roto. My ancestral lands is Ahipara (mother’s side) and Te Hapua (father’s side).

My tribal lineage is Te Rarawa (mother’s side) and Ngati Kuri (father’s side) also known as the Tribe of the Dogs. We hail from the north of the north, Aotearoa or New Zealand, being made up of many islands, with the North and the South Island being the most predominant that people know of. Our tribal groups are Te Rarawa on my mother’s side and Ngati Kuri/Te Aupouri on my father’s side.

The same would be for Terence my son, although he includes from his fathers side, Rarotonga and Tahiti.

For Manu, he is from the Hokianga so part of his tribal grouping is Ngati Hine.

Q: What kind of healing do you do?

A: Our healing arts are called Romiromi and Mirimiri.

Romi-Ro-the internals (organs, blood, bones, tissue, muscle etc.) and Mi-to agitate.

Miri-Mi-to agitate and Ri to stimulate.

Much of the healing we do is called Te Whai Tika O Te Oranga or the correction of the body in order that it runs at optimum. Te Oomai Reia is an ancient Maori art of healing passed from generation to generation. Te Oomai Reia can be gentle, rhythmic, and light but often involves working with deep tissue alignment, pressure points, and nerve centers and muscle tissue. This stimulates the internal organs, bones, blood, and muscles; releases and removes toxic build up and waste; and relieves tension, stress, and pain in the body. This is replaced with nourishing energy and vitality, increased circulation and muscle-tone, balance and ‘soul lightness.’ Each release awakens a radiant source of wisdom for the individual, allowing one to engage in life with understanding and compassion for the self. The body knows its own original blueprint (perfection) and with the cellular memory (DNA), will work to achieve this state.

We use sticks, stones, leaves, branches, herbal medicines from the land and sea as part of our tools with the inclusion takutaku/prayer, waiata/song, pure/spiritual cleansing to name a few.

We work as a family, so there can be anything from 3 to 10 people in any one situation, especially when working on our tribal homes, doing the work.

Q: When and where does one learn to do this type of work?

A: We learned as youngsters at the knees of our Elders. Not every whanau (family) holds to the traditions anymore, so we ensure that the continued use of our healing modality is taught and practiced as much as possible.

Our first port of call is within the homes/body of each individual and teaching them how to work on themselves using tools that aid one’s healing, as well as giving them support and knowledge in making effective choices.

Q: How and when did you start coming to the states, and Hoopa?

A: We began our journey with our elder Papa Joe or Hohepa Delamere in 2000. He passed away in 2006 and we have continued with his work. We first went to Santa Barbara in 2007 at the invitation of Monique Sonoquie, and then she has invited us to Yurok, Hoopa, and Karuk territories for the last three years. We are doing our first multi-day training there also.

Q: What type of aliments/issue can you address?

A: We don’t address any type of ailment, what we address is the sanctity and possibility of the body or the soul and the container. Each individual is gifted with the ability to heal themselves, otherwise how do we heal broken bones, scratches, muscle aches and pains etc. Our job is to remind people of the infinite possibilities of things and giving them some tools to help which they expand when they understand the role of healing within. Also the use of nature and her medicines is a must in our work.

Q: You all sing a lot during the sessions, how is that part of your work?

A: Sound, tone, harmony, singing it’s all healing. As youngsters we witnessed our elders doing this and it brings joy into the space. Music adds another dimension.

Q: What do you see when you look at someone?

A: Many things, but it is not the sight of the eyes we use. There are many ways to find out what is happening to a person’s body. You can smell the pain, the depression, the anger, the sadness, the happiness, the joy, etc. You can taste the pain, the depression, the anger, the sadness, the happiness, the joy, etc. We use many other senses in the work we do, not just the usual sight, sound, feeling.

Q: What does one gain in a “release”?

A: A life that is without drama. Happiness that is deep within, allowing joy to bubble over; and freedom from over thinking.

Q: I see that you always work several healers, why is that?

A: It’s usually three healers, especially when we’re traveling. But it is for safety of the self and others. Group energy is higher, more potent. It gets people out of their heads a lot faster, when others are around and releasing. It’s supportive.

Q: You are doing multi-day workshops. How are they different than a workday?

A: A workshop is about learning and directing the use of this learning. You get to learn about you first and foremost, where your pains are held, why they are there (according to our teachings), how to move them, what roles they may play in who we are and what we’ve become. One learns to understand the body and what is being held onto in a deeper way. A workday we are doing the healing and not necessarily teaching people about what we are doing. We want people to learn how to heal themselves, family, and community.

Q: Why is a daily practice good for someone?

A: Like anything if one wants to change you have to start within.

Q: What have you seen is the most common ailment/emotion amongst us in Indian Country?

A: Fear. Loss of self. Depression.

Q: You also laugh a lot during the day, how is that healing?

A: It just naturally who we are.

The Maori Healers visited Hoopa on Monday, April 17 at the iL Taq Center for a “Healing Day”. The Maori Healers are sponsored by The Native Women’s Health and Wellness Alliance with an ACORN grant from CIRHB and The Indigenous Youth Foundation.