Photo by LYRA CRESSEY

The Warrior Institute competed in the Class V Cal Salmon River Race and took home first place in the paddle raft division. Led by Dr. Joshua Strange and Joseph Marshall, the River Warriors team finished the seven mile run with a time of 48 minutes. The overall fastest paddler was professional kayaker Nick Troutman at 37 minutes, who just beat fellow pro and local Rush Sturgis. Paddle raft racing is a growing international sport with the World Cup being held this year in Japan./Photo by Lyra Cressey.