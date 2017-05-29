IN LOVING MEMORY: Martin Gerstner

Martin Gerstner April 24, 1927-May 8, 2017

Martin, a long-time resident of Hoopa, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 8 at his son’s home in Hoopa. He was born on April 24, 1927, in Montrose, Colorado.

Martin was a World War II Veteran, serving with the U.S. Army. He moved to Hoopa in 1953, where he and his wife, Mary, resided until 1975. Martin owned and operated a log truck; working as an independent trucker for years before becoming employed with the Bill Wold Logging Company. His log-hauling years were spent traveling the mountains and back roads of the Hoopa Reservation and surrounding areas. Upon leaving Hoopa in 1975, he left behind many friends and acquaintances throughout the Community.

Martin returned to Hoopa in 2016 where he resided with his son, Jay Dee and family. He spent considerable time getting reacquainted with former friends. The best location and gathering spot was the Lucky Bear Casino in downtown Hoopa, which over time became a favorite activity on his daily agenda.

Other passions of Martin’s were fishing, gardening, and “tinkering”. He could fix anything; thereby easily establishing himself as a “Jack of all Trades.” His last weeks were spent pondering over the twelve projects he had lined up on his To-Do list.

Martin is survived by his sisters Irene Hurd (Lawrence) of Dorena Lake, Oregon; Gertie Pritchard of Drain, Oregon. Brother Pete “Sonny” Gerstner Jr., of Cottage Grove, Oregon; Daughter Bonnie Magoon of Kiser, Oregon; Sons Richard Russell (Earline) of Kiser, Oregon; Jay Gerstner (Lila) of Hoopa; and Gary Gerstner (Renea) of Southern Humboldt. Grandchildren Maylene Holmes of Los Angeles, California; Michelle McCovey Good of San Luis Obispo; Julia Gerstner of Hoopa; Justin Gerstner of Santa Rosa; Daniel Gerstner of Idaho; and Corbin McCovey of Hoopa. Numerous nieces and nephews, great-grandchildren and cousins throughout California, Oregon and Arizona.

Martin is also survived by his dear friends Phil and Mary Klatt of Klamath Falls, Oregon.

Martin was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Gerstner; long-time companion Peggy Guevara; parents Pete Gerstner and Genevieve Heile; brothers Julius Gerstner, Isodore Gerstner, and John Gerstner; his sister Lorene Williams; grandsons Derek Russell and Charles Baist.

At Martin’s request there will be no burial or memorial services. He remarked that he had lived a long and wonderful life. Please family and friends, cherish and hold close those memories of a wonderful and loving man.