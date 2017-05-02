Health Front: Impaired Driving Changes, Implants Differ in Genders

By DR. JERRY DeCAPUA, Two Rivers Tribune Contributing Writer

• In vehicle crashes that claim American lives, illicit drugs are now more likely to have played a role than the use of alcohol on its own, a new study report concludes. The trend comes as more states legalize marijuana and the nation faces a troubling rise in opioid abuse. In 2015, drugs were detected in 43 percent of drivers who suffered fatal injuries, a higher percentage than involving alcohol alone, the report found.

The report was by the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) and the Foundation for Advancing Alcohol Responsibility (Responsibility.org). “As drunk driving has declined, drugged driving has increased dramatically. And many of today’s drivers are combining two or more substances,” notes the report.

The new report recommends more training to help police identify and arrest dazed or drugged drivers. Responsibility.org is offering grants this year to five states – Illinois, Montana, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin – for this training.

The report also calls for states to develop action plans. In California, for example, a committee is already at work on a blueprint to guide the state’s efforts to fight drug-impaired driving. Its plan is expected by the year’s end.

• One reason women are more likely than men to have complications after hip or knee surgery may be because they’re more sensitive to the metals in joint implants, a new study suggests. Researchers reviewed 2,600 patients who were evaluated for unexplained pain after total hip or knee replacement. All had metal implants. None had signs of infection, inflammation or other conditions that would explain the pain.

Sixty percent of the patients were women, and they had a higher average pain score than men. Blood tests showed signs of immune sensitivity to implant metals in 49 percent of the women and 38 percent of the men. The researches do not know why women have a greater immune sensitivity, but they think that the gender differences may be related to hormones or environmental factors, such as exposure to metals in cosmetics or jewelry.

• Italy might soon become the first Western country with an official “menstrual leave” policy for working women. The lower house of Italy’s parliament has started discussing a draft law that, if approved, will mandate companies to grant three days of paid leave each month to female employees who experience painful periods.

The proposed law was hailed by some media outlets as a positive step to help working women who suffer from cramps. But some fear that the new law might backfire by penalizing women in a country where they are already struggling to participate in the workforce. If women were granted extra days of paid leave, wrote Lorenza Pleuteri in the women’s magazine Donna Moderna, “employers could be even more oriented to hire men rather than women.”

On paper, Italy has female friendly labor laws. Five months of paid maternity leave is mandatory. During this leave the new mother receives 80 percent of her salary, paid by INPS, Italy’s version of Social Security.

• Physicians in Rhode Island have reported in their medical journal that only 1 percent of drug side effects were reported in the 1980s. The FDA reports that adverse prescription drug reactions have tripled in the last 10 years. The Journal of the American Medical Association stated that hospital consultants report only 1 in 20 adverse drug reactions in the United States.