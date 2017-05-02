Fish and Fun

Elijah Portugal constructs and explains beaver dams to students of all ages at the 15th Annual Fish Fair.

Elijah Portugal constructs and explains beaver dams to students of all ages at the 15th Annual Fish Fair./Photos by TRT staff and courtesy of Teresa Cyr.

15th Annual KTJUSD Fish Fair

PRESS RELEASE, Fish Fair Planning Committee

Photos by Staff of Two Rivers Tribune and courtesy of Teresa Cyr.The Klamath-Trinity Joint Unified School District (KTJUSD) Fish Fair was held at Hoopa Valley Elementary, Hoopa High School, Pookey’s Park, and lower Supply Creek on Friday, April 28. The opening ceremony at Hoopa Elementary was followed by a series of workshops throughout the day; “Insects in the Aquatic Food Web”, “Animal Adaptations”, “Water is Life”, “NW California Weather” to name a few.

Additional lectures were held at the High School and included topics on “Water Policy”, “Fisheries Management Implications and Allocations”, “Pauk- A Story about Change and Transformation” and “Advocacy for Healthy Rivers and Communities.”

“We hosted more than 1,200 students throughout the district, including visiting schools, from Burnt Ranch, Creekside, and Junction Elementary in attendance,” said Teresa Cyr, Hoopa Elementary first grade teacher and Fish Fair coordinator.

According to Cyr this year’s theme, “From the depths of our rivers, we rise together” emphasized the importance of joining together to explore issues, engage in problem solving and to take action to improve our local watersheds.

“We must come together to teach and motivate our youth so they are aware and sensitive to our increasing environmental challenges,” Cyr said.

Burnt Ranch 7th and 8th Grade students get a lesson in tree identification at Pookey’s Park during the Fish Fair last Friday, April 28.

Frank the Fish has become a mainstay at the KTJUSD Fish Fair which is supported by the Americorps Watershed Stewardship Project and the U.S. Forest Service among others.

Oshun O’Rourke provided Hoopa Valley High School students with a brief overview of the history of the Trinity River.

Tom O’Gorman, owner of Trinity River Farm, teaches students of all ages about trash and treasures—composting for healthy soil.

Kylee Sorrell pulls an old fashioned felling saw over a fir pole with the help of a U.S. Forest Service team at the 15th Annual Klamath-Trinity Joint Unified School District Fish Fair.

