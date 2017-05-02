Fish and Fun

15th Annual KTJUSD Fish Fair

PRESS RELEASE, Fish Fair Planning Committee

Photos by Staff of Two Rivers Tribune and courtesy of Teresa Cyr.The Klamath-Trinity Joint Unified School District (KTJUSD) Fish Fair was held at Hoopa Valley Elementary, Hoopa High School, Pookey’s Park, and lower Supply Creek on Friday, April 28. The opening ceremony at Hoopa Elementary was followed by a series of workshops throughout the day; “Insects in the Aquatic Food Web”, “Animal Adaptations”, “Water is Life”, “NW California Weather” to name a few.

Additional lectures were held at the High School and included topics on “Water Policy”, “Fisheries Management Implications and Allocations”, “Pauk- A Story about Change and Transformation” and “Advocacy for Healthy Rivers and Communities.”

“We hosted more than 1,200 students throughout the district, including visiting schools, from Burnt Ranch, Creekside, and Junction Elementary in attendance,” said Teresa Cyr, Hoopa Elementary first grade teacher and Fish Fair coordinator.

According to Cyr this year’s theme, “From the depths of our rivers, we rise together” emphasized the importance of joining together to explore issues, engage in problem solving and to take action to improve our local watersheds.

“We must come together to teach and motivate our youth so they are aware and sensitive to our increasing environmental challenges,” Cyr said.