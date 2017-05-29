Firewise Community and Youth Ecology Day Fair

Photos By CHARLOTTE KRUPP, TRT Contributing Writer

The sun shone down on the 15th Annual Firewise Community and Youth Ecology Fair on Saturday, May 20. Smokey the Bear visited and Don the Singing Cowboy played live country music.

The Ham Radio demonstration was a big hit with the kids and Local 4-H kids brought some of their projects; chickens, rabbits and rockets to share with the community. A water safety demonstration was held and children were given free bike helmets that they later decorated with pipe cleaners and stickers.

Children from Trinity Valley Elementary, Creekside Arts and Education, and Burnt Ranch schools displayed their artwork on large poster boards at the fair. The Mini Golf course was a hit with parents and children as were the youth baseball games played throughout the day.

Smokey the Bear helped Bede the Clown teach the kids to use a hula hoop and juggle. There were appearances from the U.S. Forest Service, which presented fire protection information and hosted a fish printing station. Cal Fire, Hoopa Ambulance, PG&E, and the Sheriff Department also participated.

The Willow Creek Fire Safe Council volunteers organized the annual event to bring awareness about protecting homes and property. The American Legion from Hoopa raffled off a child-sized picnic table. The Fire Safe Council raffled off a jar of honey that was donated by Diel’s Farm, a scarf and necklace set donated by a local crafts person, a model fire truck, and a few other items.