Sworn to Serve

PRESS RELEASE, Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office

On Monday, April 10, 2017 Sheriff Mike Downey was pleased to announce the swearing in of eight new Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office employees and seven promotions.

Promotions: Jason Benge – Compliance Officer, Andre Hale – Animal Control Facilities, Manager, Mark Peterson – Investigator, Jennifer Turner – Investigator, Natalie McCall – Senior Dispatcher, Chelsey Camilli – Correctional Corporal, Samantha Sintic – Correctional Corporal.

New employees: Darth Barton – Correctional Deputy, Anthony Crocker – Correctional Deputy, Ashley Fells – Correctional Deputy, Brittany Grout – Correctional Deputy, Trueman Lamb – Correctional Deputy, Jayme Lewallen – Correctional Deputy, Karl Norton – Deputy Sheriff, Bradford Anderson – Deputy Sheriff.

With the assistance of Measure Z funding, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office was able to fill these positions. The Sheriff’s Office is committed to providing competent, effective, and responsive public safety services to the citizens of Humboldt County.

If you have questions about current job openings please contact Human Resources at (707) 476-2349, or visit their website

www.humboldtgov.org/317/Human-Resources. Multiple open positions are made possible through funding from Measure Z.