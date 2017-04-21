Environmental Smoke Can Harm the Young

By ANDRE CRAMBLIT, UIHS Native Project

Published in Volume 23, Issue 14 of the Two Rivers Tribune

Second and thirdhand smoke are also known as environmental tobacco smoke. These two poisonous compounds come from the lit end of cigarettes, pipes, and cigars and contain about 4,000 chemicals. Whenever a child breathes in secondhand smoke or touches a surface polluted by smoke they are exposed to these substances.

A developing baby can be attacked by the harmful effects of what is supposed to be a traditional medicine for American Indians. If the mother is a smoker, or around people who are smoking while pregnant, the fetus is also coming into contact with that smoke. This can lead to miscarriages, premature birth and even attention deficit disorder in later life.

Once born babies can be more likely to die from sudden infant death syndrome if they are in a smoke filled environment. They are also shown to have more ear infections, colds and lung problems like asthma or bronchitis. (www2.aap.org/RichmondCenter/pdfs/SHSDangers.pdf). Sadly, children who are raised around parents that smoke are much more likely to become smokers as well.

The best way to protect a child is to stop smoking and ask others smokers in the household to quit or smoke outside. A parent cannot protect their child from all dangers but they can greatly reduce their exposure to the proven dangers of smoking. If you are a smoker and quit to benefit your little one you helping to ensure they have a long and healthy life.

To get more information and resources go to www.nobutts.org/ or call 1 (800) No Butts, (1-800-662-8887). The NATIVE Tobacco Project at UIHS offers a eight week cessation program that is based on traditional cultural values. To enroll please call (707) 825-5070.

*United Indian Health Services operates the NATIVE Tobacco Project with funds from the California Tobacco Control Program.