Breast Cancer Awareness Truck Held Up On Highway 96

Snowmobile Owner Offers Reward

TWO RIVERS TRIBUNE

Published on April 18, 2017 in Volume 23, Issue 15

On April 13 at approximately 3:15 a.m. a flatbed tow truck, owned by Buddy’s Auto Center, was completing a service call on Hwy 96 north of Hoopa in Humboldt County when the driver stopped to remove a chainsaw that was in the roadway.

The tow truck was carrying a Dodge pickup and pulling an enclosed trailer containing two snowmobiles.

When the driver exited the tow truck he was confronted by two subjects reportedly carrying firearms. One of the subjects discharged a round from a handgun and demanded the occupants of the tow truck get out.

The suspects were described as wearing dark clothing and dark masks. The tow truck driver and passenger complied and were unharmed.

The suspects got into the tow truck and fled the scene traveling southbound on Hwy 96 toward Hoopa.

The California Highway Patrol and the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene. At approximately 8:30 a.m., a U.S. Forest Service crew located the tow truck, which was on fire, on upper Mill Creek Road in Hoopa. California Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

The tow truck and Dodge pick-up were recovered. The tow truck sustained fire damage. The trailer and snowmobiles are still missing.

Owner of Buddy’s Auto Center, Rick Stewart said he was disappointed, but hasn’t given up on humanity.

“I’m truly disappointed that anybody, even my driver, would have to go through something like this,” Stewart said. “It’s a reflection of the times, but not of our community or our community spirit.”

Stewart said his trucks are equipped with yellow caution lights that enable his drivers to stop and remove rocks from the roadway.

“We stop so much to remove rocks so people are safer on the road,” Stewart said. “We’re not doing that anymore.”

Stewart said he believes there are a lot of good people in the community and that he hopes they will step up and help with the investigation.

“A lot of people say this community has gone down the drain, but there are still a lot of good people here,” he said.

The owners of the black toy hauler trailer and two snowmobiles are offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the location of their property and the parties involved with stealing it.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the California Highway Patrol.

Trailer Information : 2007 Haulmark 6×10 fully enclosed trailer, black with chrome wheel wells, California License plate 4KR8700

Snowmobile #1 : 2011 Skidoo Snowmobile Summit Everest 800, black, License plate 24HE95

Snowmboile #2 : information pending