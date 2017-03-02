Hoopa Valley Tribe and Federal Emergency Management Agency Signing Ceremony

President Trump Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Hoopa Valley Tribe

Press Release from the Hoopa Valley Tribe-Office of Emergency Services Published in Volume 23, Issue 8 on February 28, 2017

On Wednesday February 22, The Hoopa Valley Tribe and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) held a signing ceremony for the major disaster declaration that President Trump approved for the Hoopa Valley Tribe.

February 14, FEMA announced the approval of the Presidential Declaration , which was submitted by the tribe on February 3, 2017. This marks a day in history, as the Hoopa Valley Tribe is the first Tribe to receive a presidential declaration since the new guidance was published on January 10, 2017.

FEMA will provide federal disaster assistance to the Hoopa Valley Tribe to supplement the Tribe’s recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe winter storm that took place from January 3 to January 5, 2017.

During the major storm event the Hoopa Valley Tribes Chairman’s Office enacted its Emergency Operations Plan (EOP) and declared a State of Emergency on January 3, 2017. The Tribe’s Incident Command Team (ICT) coordinated crews on the ground to clear main arterial roads on the reservation, check on elders, cook and deliver food, provide warming shelters, wood, propane and much more.

Thanks to many great efforts throughout the reservation there have been no injuries related to the severe winter storm. The Tribe and surrounding communities showed great ability to work together for the health and safety of the reservation and all of its residents.

If you have any questions, please feel free to call Hoopa Office of Emergency Services (530) 625-4366.