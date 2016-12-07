Obama Blocks Dakota Pipeline

Federal officials from the Army Corps of Engineers announced Sunday that that they would not approve the permit to construct the last leg of the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) in its present route across the Missouri River. The decision was met by cheers across the camps at Standing Rock.

A spokesperson for the Army Corps of Engineers said a search for an alternative route “would be best accomplished through an Environmental Impact Statement with full public input and analysis.”

Dave Archambault II is the chairman of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe. He saluted “the courage it took on the part of President Obama, the Army Corps, the Department of Justice and the Department of the Interior to take steps to correct the course of history and to do the right thing.”

Other supporters of the water protectors, as the resistors have named themselves, were pleased but more reserved in their optimism.

Even before this announcement, the company building the pipeline, Energy Transfer Partners of Dallas, Texas, said it was unwilling to reroute the project. And President Obama will be replaced by Donald Trump in a little over six weeks. Trump has announced that he supports the completion of the line. He owns stock in the company building the pipeline, but has said that his support has nothing to do with his investment.

Whether it persists or not, the new federal decision may reflect the outpouring of public interest and support of the pipeline opponents. More than 1 million people have followed the issue on Facebook and there have been local organizing efforts throughout the country.

As example, few days before the Army Corps announcement an estimated 75 people joined for a march and rally in Orleans last week to support the water protectors, and they gathered with only one-day notice. To give perspective, the population of Orleans is 500-600. A proportionally large turnout in New York City would be around 1.2 million.

The group gathered Thursday afternoon in front of Orleans Elementary, marched to the Orleans Bridge and then convened outside the Mid Klamath Watershed Council’s Panamnik Building to hear reports from two locals, Angela McLaughlin and Konrad Fisher, who had returned from Standing Rock in North Dakota just before daylight that day.

Two days earlier Susan Terence from Somes Bar decided she wanted to have a local action, so she visited Carley Whitecrane in Orleans to talk it up. Susan had already made phone calls, donated money and supplies, and joined demonstrations at the Army Corps of Engineers offices in San Francisco and Eureka about the pipeline. But she told Whitecrane that she was worried by the escalating violence of police.

Whitecrane works for the Karuk Department of Natural Resources and remembered that Tuesday, Nov. 29, was the anniversary of the Sand Creek Massacre, where, in 1864, a 675-man force of Colorado U.S. Volunteer Cavalry attacked and destroyed a village of Cheyenne and Arapaho. Historians say 70-163 Natives were killed and mutilated, about two-thirds of them women and children.

Whitecrane is enrolled in the Southern Cheyenne Tribe and was told as she grew up that she was a descendant of survivors of that massacre. She and Susan picked Thursday afternoon as the time for a march, made lists and recruited helpers to get out the word.

Susan retired from teaching after 34 years, including 17 years at Forks of Salmon, and she said, “A lot of the local children were worried for the people at Standing Rock and we wanted them to be able to participate in a positive, peaceful action. The whole idea is to empower them.”

Her work opposing the Vietnam War decades ago had taught her the power of people standing together and voicing their concerns. When she showed up on Thursday afternoon, just before the march began, she saw children making their own signs and said, “It feels better to be doing something positive than to be sitting at home stewing.”

Carley immediately contacted Grant Gilkison, an Orleans community worker, who agreed to get word up on Facebook the next morning, Wednesday.

So, Thursday afternoon, the march began at the scheduled time, something of a rarity along the River. The crowd grew as stragglers joined the procession.

There were signs full of slogans. Carley said that her daughter Kiera had made a sign that read, “Go Salmon! Go good salmon!” Her twin sister Karmen’s sign read, “We love salmon.”

The crowd moved briskly, probably because the weather on a cold afternoon did not encourage a leisurely stroll. Two people paraded a large silk banner showing a river rapid that had been painted some years earlier. “Water is Life” had replaced the former “Un-Dam the Klamath” wording.

The sun was still shining full blast when the crowd reached the bridge where Highway 96 crosses the Klamath River and the people slowed, then stopped to bask and take photos of each other. Brian Tripp, the Karuk painter, poet and ceremonial singer, took out his square drum and began to sing.

The crowd included many locals who have already traveled to Standing Rock. One of them was Jessica Martinez, a junior at Hoopa High School, who had just returned in late November. She said the police were trying to make everyone leave and many people had been injured by police violence.

She said she went on one action in North Dakota where protectors went to the closest police station, sat down and started praying.

“Cops came out and started arresting people,” she said.

Angela McLaughlin went to Standing Rock with her daughter Autumn Allgier, another junior at Hoopa High. Angela said, with evident pride, that her daughter had begun working immediately with the kitchen crew. It takes a big operation to provide thousands of meals a day.

Angela said she attended trainings to prepare people for contact with the police. She shared a couple of the principles:

“Be nonviolent and prayerful at all times,” and “Stick together as a group.”

Many of her stories focused on small children adjusting to life in the camp, but she also mentioned that someone, probably an infiltrator, was surreptitiously turning on propane tanks to squander the camp’s fuel supply.

Grant Gilkison had already been to Standing Rock once and planned to return there again the day after the Orleans march. On his first trip, he helped organize three carloads of local produce and home-canned goods, as befits his day job. He is community outreach coordinator for the food security team at MKWC and its tribal liaison.

For his second visit, he is carrying medical supplies. Grant explained, “Since my last visit they’ve been brutalized by the police and three feet of snow has fallen. I’m not sure what I’ll find.”

He described a friend from Orleans who is still in North Dakota working as a medic. His friend, John “Sprout” Mohr, had been hit with tear gas, pepper spray and rubber bullets plus soaked with a water cannon at sub-freezing temperatures.

“They were targeting medics,” Grant said. “John was chilled and got very sick.”

Konrad Fisher, who traveled with Angela and who heads Klamath Riverkeeper, framed the campaign as a battle between place-based people and faceless corporations.

One internet posting read, “Reminder that DAPL was re-routed through Standing Rock because Bismarck’s residents feared it could poison their drinking water. The Sioux are literally being forced at gunpoint to accept ecological risks that North Dakota’s white residents refused.”

Just before the Army Corps announcement, the national press reported on Sunday that over 600 people have been arrested so far.

It is not the only pipeline on the horizon. In mid-November Klamath River activists traveled to Salem to oppose permitting for a natural gas pipeline that would cross the Klamath and many other waterways in its path from the Klamath Falls area to Coos Bay. Called the Pacific Connector Pipeline, or PCP, it would require clearcutting a strip 100-150 feet wide through 230 miles of Oregon Forest.

At that session, Frankie Myers, a Yurok activist, said “We are now where Standing Rock was eight years ago. They’re trying to push the permit process through and if we don’t stop it, that’s where we will be in the next decade.”

By Malcom Terence, TRT Contributing Writer