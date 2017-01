On Monday, the Hoopa Valley Tribe testified in front of a panel of three federal judges asking them to overturn a previous ruling in favor of San Luis and Delta-Mendota Water Authority and Westlands Water District. From left to right: Hoopa Valley Tribal Fisheries Director Mike Orcutt, Self-Governance Director Daniel Jordan, Chairman Ryan Jackson and Attorney Tom Schlosser./Photo by Vivienna Orcutt, Hoopa Valley Tribal Council.