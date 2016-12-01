By James Calderon “Positively James”

What an interesting week eh? With the presidential election being over, it seems like the collective consciousness has finally reared its ugly head. On one side we have people gloating over the win of their desired candidate, and on the other side we have people grieving over the loss their party has experienced.

It’s sad to see people at each other’s throats both on and offline. Of all my years on this planet, this is the most divided I have seen our nation. So why do I still have hope?

Well, this whole division thing we are experiencing reminds me of divorce. There is no way around it, divorce sucks until it doesn’t anymore.

I remember the many stages of grief I went through. I remember the shock and denial I experienced. I remember waking up and thinking, “Ok, this is just a dream,” and only seconds later realizing it wasn’t.

That is usually when the pain would settle in. Those days were long and extremely tough. Eventually, the anger would boil up to the surface and I would lash out at my ex-wife only to regret it moments later. C’mon, she was the mother of my children. I even tried to bargain with her, creating a lesson plan and inviting her over to try to convince her we could get back whatever was missing from the relationship. Yes, I’m a fighter.

Unfortunately, she was basking in her new life at that time. She wasn’t gloating, but wasn’t showing any signs of sadness. Her sadness would come later.

After finally accepting the relationship was over, the depression set in. I must have called into work at least a dozen times. I had a hard time getting out of bed and I felt worthless. Thank goodness for the wonderful support I had from friends and family. I love ya’ll!

Then something happened. I realized I could now take care of myself and do all the things I wanted to do. So began the upward turn! I began to reconstruct my life. I began to take care of my finances, exercise, eat better, make music, enjoy my home, and became a better father than I ever had been.

There was still hope for me and I found peace in that. For what seemed like forever, but was only six months, I began to enjoy the present moments much more and very much looked forward to the future and what was to come. So how does this all relate to what is going on with our country now?

It appears much of the nation has experienced shock and sadness has swept over it. Others are gloating and basking in their new win at life.

It is extremely evident that anger has weaved its way into the hearts of many and is being displayed both on and offline. This is very hard to see.

I would imagine some depression is right around the corner and that’s ok. Why? Because that means an upward turn will be nearby. Keep the faith.

People will begin to function again and do what needs to be done to begin to reconstruct themselves. And in time become better people because of the experience. Sometimes situations are put into place to give us the opportunity to rise to the occasion and come back better and stronger. Perspective.

Before we know it, hope will make its way back and then we will begin to look forward to the future and what’s to come.

The stages of grief don’t always go in this particular order. Sometimes there is a lot of bouncing back and forth before moving forward becomes reality.

So, in the meantime, love a little more. Care a little more.

Keep those family circles tight and full of goodness.

Support each other.

Remember you have the power to change your own lives for the better.

Keep an open mind.

Remember that opinions don’t change the world, actions do.

Spend more time developing your own truths and living them out and less time trying to convince others you are right.